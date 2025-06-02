SSC GD Constable Results 2025 to be announced soon; check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website ssc.gov.in.

The result will include the cut-off marks and a list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage, which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), as per a report by Economic Times.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for SSC GD Constable was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide. The answer key was made available on March 4, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until March 9, 2025.

What’s next in the selection process?

Candidates who clear the CBT will be called for the PET/PST (Physical Efficiency and Physical Standard Tests), followed by a medical examination for final selection.

The SSC GD Constable recruitment is aimed at filling General Duty posts in various paramilitary and central police forces.

Once released, candidates can check their result by following these steps:

Visit ssc.gov.in or your regional SSC website. Locate and click on “SSC GD Constable Result 2025” under the “Constable-GD” section. A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with cut-off marks. Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The SSC GD (General Duty) exam is a national-level recruitment examination for selecting candidates for Constable posts in forces like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and others under the Ministry of Home Affairs.