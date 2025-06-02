"Say No To MIXOPATHY": IMA junior doctors launch Twitter storm against integrated Ayurveda-MBBS courses

The campaign by the associations is against the proposed integrated MBBS-Ayurveda course at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), highlighting the need to maintain the integrity of medical education and public health.



Why oppose the course?

The IMA JDN outlined specific concerns regarding the course in a letter addressed to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda.



1) Difference in philosophies: The integration of MBBS and Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) is problematic due to their distinct foundations: "Modern medicine relies on evidence-based, scientific methods, while Ayurveda is rooted in traditional, philosophical constructs," the letter stated.



2) Impact on young doctors

"The integrated model risks creating a generation of doctors inadequately trained in both streams. For young MBBS aspirants, this could jeopardize the global recognition of their qualifications and limit opportunities for advanced training or research abroad," the letter mentioned, highlighting the difficulties it can create for such doctors.



3) Patient safety at risk

A combined curriculum may lead to confusion among graduates regarding treatment protocols, increasing the likelihood of therapeutic errors, it said.



It further added that without clear regulatory frameworks, this integration could also result in medico-legal complications.



4) Added burden on medical institutions and students

The letter highlighted that introducing such a complex course structure at one of the top medical institutions of the country, like JIPMER, may divert focus from its primary mission of excellence in clinical care, education, and research.



Additionally, it places an extra academic and emotional burden on students seeking clarity, direction, and specialised competence in their medical training.



The campaign aims to urge the ministry to reconsider this integration, thereby protecting the standards of medical education and public health in India.