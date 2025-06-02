"PhD, Fluent in English...": Chinese University mentions these requirements for their canteen manager role

Southeast University in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, a top-tier Chinese institution, has sparked widespread debate after advertising a canteen manager position on May 22, 2025, which requires candidates to hold a PhD, be fluent in English, and preferably be a member of the Chinese Communist Party, according to the South China Morning Post.



The role, titled "Office Manager for the University's Canteen Operations," involves overseeing food preparation, managing canteen contractors, ensuring hygiene and safety standards, and handling administrative tasks. Candidate requirements

In addition to holding a PhD, candidates must demonstrate proficiency in English and office software. Preference is given to those with degrees in food, nutrition, or culinary arts, relevant work experience, or cooking certificates. Membership in the Chinese Communist Party is listed as an advantage.



How much will they be paid?

The position offers an annual salary of 180,000 yuan (approximately Rs 20.8 lakh or USD 25,000), which exceeds the 2023 national average for urban non-private sector employees (124,110 yuan). However, the high academic qualifications required have been widely questioned.



The recruitment notice triggered heated discussions on Chinese social media, with many criticising the nature of the job and the baseless advanced academic requirements. A Southeast University staff member clarified to Shangyou News that the role does not involve cooking, and the high qualification threshold aims to attract candidates with formal training or research expertise in food sciences or related fields.