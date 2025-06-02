NIFTEE 2025 Stage 2 admit card released for UG programmes; Exam on June 8

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for Stage 2 of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 for various undergraduate programmes.

Candidates who have qualified for this stage can now access their admit cards through the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT .

The Stage 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, June 8, 2025, and will cover the following categories: Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology – Lateral Entry (BFTech LE), and specialised assessments including the Artisans Test and Studio Test.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as early as possible and check all details carefully. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately contact NTA.

Key instructions for the exam day: