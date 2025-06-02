NIFTEE 2025 Stage 2 admit card released for UG programmes; Exam on June 8

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for Stage 2 of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 for various undergraduate programmes.
Candidates who have qualified for this stage can now access their admit cards through the official website: .
The Stage 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, June 8, 2025, and will cover the following categories: Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology – Lateral Entry (BFTech LE), and specialised assessments including the Artisans Test and Studio Test.
Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as early as possible and check all details carefully. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately contact NTA.
Candidates must ensure they arrive at the exam centre well in advance.
Entry will close strictly at 9.30 am. Latecomers will not be allowed under any circumstances.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID, and follow all examination-day protocols.
The NIFTEE Stage 2 exam is a critical step for aspirants seeking admission into prestigious NIFT institutions across India. Performance in these tests plays a significant role in the final merit list.
Phone: 011-40759000
Email: nift@nta.ac.in
For more updates, students should regularly check the NTA website.