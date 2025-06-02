Kashmiri student’s death in Punjab sparks outrage; JKSA demands FIR, probe into alleged harassment

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written an urgent letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking immediate intervention and a fair investigation into the death of Aryan Razdan, a second-semester BBA student from Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Aryan was found dead in his hostel room at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, Mohali, on May 19, 2025.

According to the letter by JKSA, Aryan, a Kashmiri Pandit, was allegedly subjected to mental harassment after being accused of using a mobile phone during an examination. The family claims that rather than being offered support, Aryan was humiliated by college authorities, leading to psychological distress that culminated in him taking his own life.

Allegations of negligence, evidence tampering

The association’s letter paints a grim picture of the events following Aryan’s death. JKSA alleges that:

Punjab Police has not registered an FIR, even two weeks after the incident.

Aryan’s hostel room was cleaned before police arrival, possibly compromising crucial evidence.

The student’s mobile phone and laptop were taken from custody without informing the family.

The college administration did not meet or console Aryan’s parents when they arrived from Srinagar late that night.





“These are not just procedural lapses; they point to a disturbing disregard for justice and accountability,” said JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami in the letter.

The association also questioned the conduct of the post-mortem, citing irregularities and a lack of transparency in documentation.

The JKSA has called for a time-bound, impartial investigation and urged the Punjab government to take legal and disciplinary action against any individuals or institutions found complicit in Aryan’s harassment or in attempts to suppress evidence.

“This is not just about Aryan. This is about every student who leaves home with dreams in their eyes and never returns,” the letter read.