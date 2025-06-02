JEE Advanced 2025 results announced! IIT Hyderabad zone outperforms others

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 results today, Monday, June 2 at 6 am.



Out of 1,87,223 registered candidates, 1,80,442 appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on May 18, with 54,378 qualifying. This includes 44,974 male and 9,404 female candidates.



Of the registered candidates, 1,43,810 were male and 43,413 were female. Among those who appeared, 1,39,085 were male and 41,337 were female.

Notably, over 9,000 female candidates qualified, reflecting strong participation and performance.Candidates can access their results, and final answer keys on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, using their application number and date of birth.



Aggregate marks are calculated as the sum of marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry, with candidates required to meet both subject-wise and aggregate qualifying criteria for inclusion in the rank list.



Top performers

Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone topped the Common Rank List (CRL) with an impressive 332 out of 360 marks. Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone emerged as the All India female topper, securing CRL 16 with 312 marks.



The top 10 rank holders are

CRL 1: Rajit Gupta

CRL 2: Saksham Jindal

CRL 3: Majid Mujahid Husain

CRL 4: Parth Mandar Vartak

CRL 5: Ujjwal Kesari

CRL 6: Akshat Kumar Chaurasia

CRL 7: Sahil Mukesh Deo

CRL 8: Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya

CRL 9: Arnav Singh

CRL 10: Vadlamudi Lokesh



Zone-wise performance

IIT Hyderabad zone excelled with 12,946 qualified candidates, followed by IIT Delhi (11,370) and IIT Bombay (11,226).



Other zones include IIT Roorkee (5,445), IIT Kharagpur (5,353), IIT Kanpur (5,295), and IIT Guwahati (2,743).



Exam details

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam was conducted on May 18 in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2.



The response sheet was released on May 22, followed by the provisional answer key on May 25 at 10 am.