JEE Advanced 2025: Mumbai student scores AIR 4 | Here's how he balanced studies and hobbies

As JEE (Advanced) 2025 results were announced today, June 2, one of the standout performances came from Mumbai’s Parth Mandar Vartak, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 4 with a score of 327 out of 360.

A student of Narayana CO Techno School, Mumbai, Parth wasn’t aiming low, but even he didn’t expect to soar this high.

“I was expecting a good result, but not such a high rank. It feels surreal,” he told The Times of India shortly after the results were declared.

What truly makes Parth’s achievement shine even brighter is his perfect 120/120 in Math, a subject he loves deeply.

“Maths is something I truly enjoy. I’m planning to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay, but I might return to Math later through research,” he added.

Balancing music and hobbies

The path to a top Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) rank is famously gruelling.

For Parth, it meant two years of focus, sacrifice, and smart self-management. But he didn’t give up on the things that made him feel alive. A trained tabla player, he leaned into music when the pressure of prep began to mount, added TOI.

“Playing the tabla helped me relieve stress. It was my way of staying balanced,” he said