“I knew where I was lacking”: Daksh Tayaliya, IIT-JEE Advanced AIR 15 and Karnataka state topper

Scoring an All India Rank (AIR) 15 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and emerging as a state topper is not an easy task. For Daksh Tayaliya, it was the result of his hard work, consistent effort, strategic planning and a deep love for learning.

In an exclusive conversation with EdexLive, Daksh shared his preparation strategies, motivational techniques and valuable insights for future aspirants.

How Olympiads played an important role

Daksh’s journey began early, in Class 9, when he started preparing for the Mathematics Olympiad through Vedantu’s specialised programme and enjoyed it. This early exposure laid a strong foundation. “In Class 10, 11, and 12, I continued my JEE preparation through Vedantu’s online classes,” he shared.

When it came to study material, Daksh kept things simple but effective. “I practised from the resources provided by my teachers, and in addition, the content I found useful on YouTube worked for me,” he explained.

Balancing Boards and JEE

Daksh managed to prepare for both his board exams and JEE without feeling overwhelmed. “The Class 11 and 12 syllabi for boards and JEE are mostly the same. I focused on NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbooks, and just a week of preparation was enough for the boards. My school was very supportive, so I didn’t have any additional pressure,” he said.

Finding motivation through enjoyment

One of the key factors that kept Daksh going was his genuine interest in subjects such as physics and Math. “I really enjoyed studying them, and that naturally kept me motivated. Chemistry took a little longer to get into, but once I started learning Organic Chemistry, I started having fun, and I was able to catch up with the previous chapters that I missed,” he said.

His biggest strength was self-awareness. “I knew where I was lacking, and I made sure to focus on those areas specifically,” he added.

Handling distractions and maintaining discipline

Rather than sticking to a rigid daily schedule, Daksh adapted a more flexible approach. “I tried following a routine, but I’m not someone who can see it through strictly,” he admitted. To stay focused, he uninstalled social media apps from his phone, keeping them only on his laptop. He also used a study tracker to monitor and optimise his study hours.

Smart exam strategy and mock test practice

Daksh adopted an intelligent strategy to handle the exam effectively. “I never solved the paper in order. I kept shifting between sections and questions to avoid wasting time. Especially in Math, I looked for quicker and easier methods to solve problems,” he said.

He practised extensively — solving over 500 mock papers during his preparation. “Mock tests helped me build exam temperament, manage time, and learn how to recover if something went wrong. I also saved previous year question papers of JEE from 2018 to analyse and compare them with my own mock performance, which boosted my confidence.”

Healthy sleep and exam readiness

Sleep was never compromised. “I made sure to get seven to eight hours of sleep daily. I ensured I slept by 1 am and woke up by 8 or 9 am. As the exams approached, I adjusted my routine to wake up earlier, around 7 am,” he said.

Future plans

With his stellar performance, Daksh now sets his sights on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, where he hopes to pursue Computer Science Engineering. “I’ve always loved Math, and I believe Computer Science is the best-suited branch for me. Plus, IIT Bombay’s environment and student community are very appealing,” he said.

Advice for Future JEE Aspirants

Daksh’s message to future JEE candidates is clear and encouraging:

“Identify your weak points and focus on improving them. And remember — it’s just an exam. Don’t stress too much about it. Stay calm and enjoy the process of learning," he said.