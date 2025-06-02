"I aim to build a strong academe-research-practice ecosystem": Provost, Anant National University

A

Leading Anant is an incredibly exciting opportunity filled with great potential for innovation and impact. Anant’s infrastructure is truly world-class, offering the best-in-class learning experience to our students, keeping the core values of creativity, collaboration and innovation in mind. Anant’s academic community is deeply committed and involved in student success, nurturing an environment of academic excellence and meaningful research.

University leadership, including our President, Ajay Piramal and Founding Provost, Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, have been intimately involved in shaping our development trajectory. Now, as part of this illustrious team, I look forward to co-driving the university’s continued evolution further.

Anant is currently growing both horizontally and vertically, and organising and streamlining this growth in meaningful ways is the key to future growth and impactful development.

Thankfully, Anant has the vision, resources and expertise to navigate this expansion in a structured and strategic manner, ensuring our path forward is aligned well with our long-term goals.