“Every year brings delay, chaos & confusion”: Twitter reacts as NEET PG 2025 gets postponed

Amidst continuous speculations about the NEET PG exam, NBEMS has announced the postponement, leaving aspirants uncertain about the future schedule.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a notice today, Monday, June 2, declaring that the NEET-PG 2025 examination is postponed.
"NEET-PG 2025, scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025, has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for the conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly," the notice read.
This announcement has sparked widespread conversation on social media, with aspirants and experts expressing mixed opinions.
X (formerly Twitter) is abuzz with opinions and requests following this announcement.
Jammu And Kashmir Medical Student's Association (@JKMedicalAsso) highlighted the necessity for more exam centres to accommodate candidates.
"We urge the government to increase the number of exam centres in the Kashmir Valley to accommodate all aspirants from the region," they posted.
While some users condemned the continuous delays in the examination over the years, others are relaxed and planning to utilise this extra time for preparation.
TheSpeakingScalpel (@DrSaurav5) expressed dissatisfaction with NBE's failure to conduct the examination on time and its impact on aspirants.
"Every year brings delay, uncertainty, multiple paper sets, flawed normalization, and last-minute chaos. Students are left depressed, unheard, and confused," he remarked.
Users are now eagerly waiting for the revised exam dates.
Satyam Singh Rajpoot (@advsatyamrajput), Advocate, Supreme Court of India, wondered when the next exam date would be announced.
Amid all the chaos and confusion, experts advise students to continue practising and preparing.
Surgeon Rohan Khandelwal (@docrohan) said, "Don't lose momentum. Use this time to revise, strengthen weak areas & solve more MCQs. Avoid major off days. Consistency wins. Keep going," encouraging the students.
Dr Lakhsya Mittal (@drlakshyamittal), National President of United Doctors Front, also requested aspirants to continue their preparation, considering this as an opportunity for one extra revision.
As the new dates remain unannounced, candidates are advised to stay updated through the official NBEMS website for the latest examination schedule.