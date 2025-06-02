“Every year brings delay, chaos & confusion”: Twitter reacts as NEET PG 2025 gets postponed

Amidst continuous speculations about the NEET PG exam, NBEMS has announced the postponement, leaving aspirants uncertain about the future schedule.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a notice today, Monday, June 2, declaring that the NEET-PG 2025 examination is postponed.

"NEET-PG 2025, scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025, has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for the conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly," the notice read.

This announcement has sparked widespread conversation on social media, with aspirants and experts expressing mixed opinions.

X (formerly Twitter) is abuzz with opinions and requests following this announcement.

Jammu And Kashmir Medical Student's Association (@JKMedicalAsso) highlighted the necessity for more exam centres to accommodate candidates.

"We urge the government to increase the number of exam centres in the Kashmir Valley to accommodate all aspirants from the region," they posted.