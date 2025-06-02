DHSE Kerala Class 11 results to be available from 6 pm onwards | Check details

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the results for the Plus One (Class 11) examinations today, June 2.

Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) exams can check their scores from 6 pm onwards, once the official link is activated, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Students can access their results through any of the following official websites:

Steps to download Kerala Plus One Result 2025:

Visit any of the websites listed above. Click on the “DHSE Plus One Result 2025” link on the homepage. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields. Your result will be displayed on the screen — download and save it for future reference.



The online result will be a provisional marksheet. Students are advised to collect their official final marksheets from their respective schools at a later date.