COVID cases reported at JNU hostel, students demand immediate measures including COVID care centre

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, a student residing in the Godavari Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has tested positive, prompting concerns across campus.

In response, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has urged the administration to take immediate preventive and medical measures.

In a letter to the vice-chancellor, the students' union demanded the setup of a COVID Care Centre on campus-as directed by the Delhi High Court in 2021-along with access to medical supervision, testing, supplies, and emergency sanitisation of hostels and other campus areas.

Following the case, the university issued an official advisory on Saturday, May 31, urging all students and staff to follow basic precautions such as frequent handwashing, wearing masks during gatherings, and maintaining personal hygiene to prevent further spread of the virus.

The advisory also directed Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres to form COVID Monitoring Committees at their respective levels to ensure proper implementation of safety measures. It further advised the Health Centre and Security Branch to actively inform and sensitize their staff and students.

Additionally, the advisory stated that any student, employee, or family member testing positive should report immediately to the concerned hostel warden or the university's Health Centre.

On Sunday, June 1, the JNUSU released a statement after a discussion with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who clarified that home isolation remains the primary protocol for current cases. The CMO indicated that no separate isolation facility is needed at this time, but decisions would evolve based on the situation.

The CMO reiterated the importance of respiratory etiquette, urging students and staff to continue wearing masks, maintaining hygiene, and observing other preventive practices during gatherings.

For any help or in an emergency, one may contact JNUHC: 011-26741636, 011-26704766 AND 011-26704700 (9 pm to 8 am). Ambulance: 9917128866 and 9971728877