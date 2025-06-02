College student stabbed to death in Sutgatti; FIR filed against three, including father and son

A college student was tragically stabbed to death near the Huli Ajja temple in Sutgatti village of Saundatti taluk in Belagavi district on Friday evening, May 30.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh alias Muttu Suresh Dalwai (18), a resident of Sutgatti. He was noted athlete of his college, who had won several prizes at district and national level running competitions. According to police reports, an First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against three individuals in connection with the murder.

The accused include Venkatesh Somalinga Pented, his father Somalinga Pented, and another relative, Raghu Pented. All three have been booked for murder at the Saundatti police station. Another youth was also injured in the incident, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Preliminary investigations stated that there had been a prior dispute between the murdered Venkatesh Dalwai and his college friend, Venkatesh Pented on a minor issue in connection to sports. The altercation is believed to have continued from their college to the village. On the evening of May 30, around 6.30 pm, local children were playing near the temple when the fatal attack occurred. Eyewitnesses said the accused's father, Somalinga Pented, was present at the scene when Venkatesh was stabbed in his stomach with a knife.

Venkatesh was immediately rushed to a hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries before he could be treated. His body was sent for postmortem at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences at Belagavi and later handed over to his family on Saturday, May 31, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Saundatti police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter and are working to determine the exact motive and sequence of events leading to the murder.