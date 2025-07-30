TN students to be trained in game development under Naan Mudhalvan scheme

In an attempt to improve the employability of students, especially engineering students from government engineering colleges, the state government has entered into an agreement with Google Play and Unity Games to start a game developer training programme.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at a function held at the secretariat on Tuesday, July 29, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to an official release, as part of the Google Play x Unity Games Game Developer Training Programme, implemented under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the final year engineering students of the computer science department will be trained in game design, development and monetisation through a specialised skills training programme jointly offered by Google Play, Unity and leading game industry players to 250 students in the first phase.

Key features of the programme include free Unity licenses, training, exam preparation sessions, opportunities to meet and interact with industry experts, and incubator and investment opportunities for aspiring start-ups.

Kunal Soni, director, Google Play, Pradeep Yadav, secretary, special programme implementation and MD of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) Kranthi Kumar Pati attended the event, according to the report by The New Indian Express.