RRB NTPC UG 2025 exam city slip is now out at rrb.digialm.com: Here’s everything you need to know

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) activated the link to download the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate City Intimation slip. The candidates appearing for RRB NTPC Undergraduate may access their city Intimation slip from the official website at rrb.digialm.com, by entering details like user ID, password, and captcha code.

Further, candidates have also been enabled access to the RRB NTPC UG mock test, and the RRB NTPC UG exam pattern has also been revised.

Candidates must note that exam city intimation and admit card are two separate things. According to a report by Shiksha, candidates can expect their RRB NTPC admit card from August 3, 2025, and the exam is scheduled from August 7 to September 8, 2025.

The link for the RRB NTPC exam city intimation slip has been activated on the region-wise official websites of RRBs. Along with the slip, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), People with Disabilities (PwD), and minority candidates will be allotted a free travel authority pass.

The examination authority has brought a change – section-wise marks have been introduced in the exam pattern for UG posts.

Here’s how to download RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam 2025 intimation slip

Go to the official website of RRBs Visit the advertisement no: CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-Undergraduate) Click the ‘RRB NTPC Undergraduate City Intimation Slip’ link Enter the login credentials such as User ID, password, and captcha code Access the RRB NTPC City intimation slip, and download it for future reference

