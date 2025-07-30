“Outwork the system, outlearn the gatekeepers….”: Viral moonlighter Soham Parekh comments on TCS layoffs

Recently, India’s largest Information Technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced the decision to lay off 2 per cent of its global workforce, which has shaken the industry, with many critics condemning the move. Now, Soham Parekh – who went viral for moonlighting at multiple companies has commented on the layoff news.

In a post on X, Parekh drew the attention of the employees to upskill themselves, instead of waiting for their companies to give handouts – said a report by Mint.

He said in a post: “Don't wait for handouts. Learn fast. Build harder. Your skills are your leverage”, and added “Outwork the system. Outlearn the gatekeepers. Outbuild the giants”.

TCS layoffs

The recent news of layoffs at TCS has sent shockwaves across the industry, with it majorly affecting middle and senior professionals. The move has come in response to the company's shift in focus to investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) deployment, workforce realignment, and market expansion.

The company noted: “Towards this, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2 percent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year,” it said.

The layoffs came as a backlash, leading to the company losing Rs 28,148.72 crore from its market valuation in just two days.

Who is Soham Parekh?

Indian tech entrepreneur Soham Parekh made headlines earlier this month for moonlighting at multiple startups.

The controversy began after Suhail Doshi, Co-founder of Playground A and Mixpanel, alleged on X that Parekh had been “preying on YC companies” and that most of the work showcased on his resume was fake

“I’m not proud of what I’ve done. That’s not something I endorse either. But financial circumstances. No one really likes to work 140 hours a week, but I had to do it out of necessity. I was in extremely dire financial circumstances,” said Parekh, addressing the controversy.