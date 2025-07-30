Delhi CET 2025 results to be out today: Here’s how to check

The Delhi Common Entrance Test (Delhi CET) 2025 results will be revealed by the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, today, July 30.

Delhi CET 2025 is conducted for admission to full-time diploma programmes in engineering, technology, and pharmacy.

Candidates who appeared for the exam may now access their results online at tte.delhi.gov.in.

Qualified applicants must prepare for the Delhi CET 2025 counselling procedure, which will begin on July 31, 2025, following the result release. Seat availability, rank, and preferences will all be considered when assigning seats, Business Standard reports.

If two or more candidates have the same marks, the following tie-breaking rules will be used in order:

Candidates with higher math marks will be prioritised.

If the math marks are the same, the student with the higher Physics marks will be rated higher.

Then the Chemistry marks will be considered.

If necessary, English and then Biology marks will be used.

Finally, the elder applicant (based on date of birth) may receive priority.

Here’s how to check the results of Delhi CET 2025:

Visit the official website, tte.delhi.gov.in 2025.

Go to the application login tab on the homepage.

Now, candidates must enter the application number and password on the portal.

The Delhi CET Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Delhi CET Result 2025 and print it for further reference.

Counselling for those shortlisted will begin on July 31. It addresses seat distribution, registration, and admittance to preferred alternatives. The ultimate seat allocation will be determined by the candidate's rank, their preferences, and the number of available seats.

Candidates must submit their preferences and pay for the initial counselling between July 31 and August 3. The seat allocation will be announced on August 6.

The results of the second round of counselling will be released on August 14; it will take place from August 8 to August 12. The chosen applicants must arrive at the appropriate institution to pay their fees and have their papers validated. On August 20, the next session will begin.