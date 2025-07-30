CAT 2025 applications start from August 1; Exam on November 30 | ALL you need to know

The Common Admission Test or CAT 2025, your gateway to IIMs and top B-schools, is almost here. IIM Kozhikode has officially released the notification, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30.

With just a few months left until the big day, let us catch you up on all the important details you need to know.

CAT is the national-level entrance exam for admission into postgraduate management programmes offered by the IIMs and several other top business schools across India.

To apply, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks. For SC, ST, and PwD categories, the minimum required is 45 per cent.

Registrations for CAT 2025 will open on August 1 and will conclude on September 13. The application process is entirely online and can be completed at the official CAT website.

The registration fee is Rs 2,600 for general category candidates and Rs 1,300 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. The fee must be paid online at the time of submitting the application.

Applicants will need to upload scanned copies of their Class 10, 12, and graduation mark sheets, a passport-size photo, a scanned signature, a valid photo ID, and relevant certificates if applying under a reserved category. Final-year students must also upload a certificate from their college.

Once registered, candidates can download their admit cards starting from November 5. The result is expected in the first week of January 2026.

Gautam Bawa, Senior Vice-President at Career Launcher, talks about what students should do in these last 120 days before the exam.