Bengaluru: BCom student steals gold from uncle's house to fund parties, trips with boyfriend

A BCom student and her boyfriend were among four persons arrested for stealing over 1 kg of gold ornaments from her uncle's house in Kothanur to fund their lavish lifestyle.

Gold ornaments worth Rs 65 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in cash have been recovered from them, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The accused have been identified as Sachita, her boyfriend and classmate Yashwanth, both BCom students of a private college, Yashwanth's friends Tanush, a degree student, and Ramprakash, a law student. All in their early 20s.

According to police, in the first week of June, Sachita’s uncle BN Srinivas filed a complaint stating that over 1 kg of gold ornaments kept in his house had been stolen. He initially suspected two women workers. However, after questioning them, it was found that they were not involved in the theft.

Investigations revealed that Sachita visited her uncle's house several times in the past six months before the crime came to light. During interrogation, Sachita confessed that she was in a relationship with Yashwanth. As their pocket money was not enough to support their lavish lifestyle, they looked for ways to arrange money.

On learning that her uncle had gold ornaments in his house, Sachita started stealing them. From January till June, she stole more than 1 kg of gold ornaments and handed them over to Yashwanth. He then gave the ornaments to Tanush and Ramprakash, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The trio made gold bars out of the ornaments with the help of some goldsmiths and later sold them. The accused spent lakhs of rupees on parties and trips, the police said.