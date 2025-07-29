Warangal: Ceiling collapses at medical college; none hurt

Students at the BSc Nursing College had a narrow escape after the ceiling of their college building collapsed moments before they entered the premises. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at MGM Hospital, Warangal. Sources said that, as usual, the students attended classes in the college before proceeding to the hospital wards to learn about nursing care.

On Monday morning, July 28, the students were shocked to see the collapsed ceiling and immediately informed the college principal.

According to sources, the building was already in a dilapidated condition when it was converted into a hospital decades ago. They alleged that the principal has shown little interest in shifting the college from the teaching hospital premises to a proposed facility on Warangal Railway Station Road.

Around 180 students are currently enrolled at the BSc Nursing College, which operates from an old building inside MGM Hospital. Students alleged that the authorities have ignored basic safety measures in the hostel rooms.

Fear persists among students as parts of the roof have been collapsing in classrooms, worsening the already precarious state of the college.

Students claimed they have been facing accommodation issues for the past five years due to the negligence of hospital authorities, who have not permitted the college to shift from the unsafe building.

When contacted, the college principal and MGM Hospital superintendent were unavailable for comment. However, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr M Ashwin confirmed that a portion of the ceiling had collapsed.

“With this incident, we have shifted the girl students to another building. The classrooms have also been moved to other rooms available in the hospital, so teaching has not been disrupted,” he said.

Dr Ashwin added, “The building’s condition has been brought to the notice of the state authorities, but funds for constructing a new building are yet to be released.”