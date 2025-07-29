TN gov't made AI accessible to even rural students, says minister

Generative AI is one of the most transformative technologies of the era students should be trained on its correct usage, said experts at the discussion organised by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) on the theme 'Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education and Employment'.

Speaking at the event, higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and pointed out the government under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin has managed to make it accessible even to school students in the state, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"AI was taught only in private institutions, and that too, it was a costly affair for the students. But in Tamil Nadu, we have managed to introduce AI in the government colleges so that rural students will also be benefited," said Chezhiaan.

The minister said that the Uyarkalvi Uraiyadalgal - Dialogues on Higher Education', organised by TANSCHE will bring various stakeholders together to find ways to improve higher education in the state.

TANSCHE Vice-Chairman, MP Vijayakumar, said the primary objective of the event is to examine how Generative AI is poised to transform the education ecosystem and reshape the landscape of future employment, both globally and within the state.

"Given the rapid advancement of AI technologies, it is imperative to critically assess how Tamil Nadu's higher education system can adapt to remain relevant and resilient," said Vijayakumar.

The panel discussion focused on understanding the long-term implications of Generative AI on academic and employment structures, explored the role of educational institutions in preparing students for emerging opportunities and challenges, and deliberated on the redesign of higher education policies to accommodate rapid technological transitions.

Experts from the AI field from IT multi-national companies, IIT Madras and Chennai Institute of Mathematics spoke as well, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

"We will analyse the suggestions made in the session and will chalk out how we can incorporate them for betterment of higher education in the state," added Vijayakumar.