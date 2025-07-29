These THREE leading Australian universities to set up campuses in India

On the fifth anniversary of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, three leading Australian universities were granted Letters of Intent today, Tuesday, July 29, to establish campuses in India, according to officials from the Ministry of Education.

The three universities are Western Sydney University (WSU), Victoria University, and La Trobe University.

WSU, founded in 1989, is a major public research university with 13 sites and approximately 49,000 students throughout Sydney.

According to a senior MoE official, WSU plans to open a branch in Greater Noida that will offer a Bachelor of Arts in Business Analytics, a BA in Business Marketing, a Master of Business Administration in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and an MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Hindustan Times reports.

Victoria University, established in 1916, is one of Australia's rare dual-sector institutions, providing both higher education and vocational programmes. It has a significant offshore presence in China, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, and is recognised for its applied research in sports science, business, and information technology.

"VU's Noida campus is proposed to offer undergraduate courses in Business, Data Science and Cyber Security. The postgraduate courses will include MBA and Master's in IT," the official said.

La Trobe University, established in 1964, is known for its proficiency in practical research, particularly in smart cities, molecular sciences, and biotechnology.

The university's Bengaluru campus will offer undergraduate courses in Business, Computer Science, and Public Health.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) notified the establishment and operation of campuses under the Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India Regulations in 2023.