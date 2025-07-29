Maharashtra: No third language even in higher classes in SCERT draft curriculum

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, has now released a draft curriculum framework for school education that includes only two languages for all classes from 3 to 10, after it was forced to walk back on its decision to introduce Hindi as the third language in primary schools in the state.

The decision has caused new debate in the education sector, since the third language has not been included for higher Classes (6–10) for the first time since the system was implemented in the academic year 1971–72, The Indian Express reports.

On Sunday, July 27, the SCERT unveiled a proposed curriculum framework for Classes 3 through 10, requesting stakeholders to provide feedback.

It has just two languages for all classes, ie the preparatory stage (Classes 3–5), middle school (Classes 6–8), and secondary (Classes 9–10).

According to the SCERT, this draft is based on the State Curriculum Framework established in 2024 per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

It lists a total of 20 subjects for all these classes, including some new additions, such as Vocational Education, as well as traditional subjects like Mathematics, Science, and Social Sciences.

Another major change is that for Classes 3–5, the subject 'Environmental Studies (Part 1 & 2)' will be replaced with 'The World Around Us (TWAU) (Part 1 & 2)'.

The present Class 4 textbook (Shivchatrapati) will remain unchanged. A separate curriculum for history, geography, and civic studies has been formed beginning with Classes 6. The Political Science and Economics curriculum has been designed separately, beginning with Class 9.

Stakeholders can submit their suggestions until August 27.