IBPS clerk exam 2025: Full schedule, exam pattern, selection process, and registration details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released a short notification on July 29, 2025, announcing the commencement of the IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment process.

Notably, the recruitment has been rebranded this year as the Common Recruitment Process for the Recruitment of Customer Service Associates (CRP-CSA). This marks the fifteenth edition of the exam and is officially titled CRP CSA-XV. The aim of this recruitment is to fill clerical-level vacancies across 11 participating public sector banks throughout India, reported the Economic Times.

IBPS clerk exam 2025: Exam dates and registration schedule

As per the notification, the online registration process for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam will begin on August 1, 2025 and continue until August 21, 2025. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains examination, which is slated for November 29, 2025.

The final stage of the process, provisional allotment of selected candidates, is expected to be completed by March 2026. A detailed notification, including the number of vacancies, is expected to be published on the official website www.ibps.in by 31 July 2025.

IBPS clerk exam 2025: Selection process

The IBPS Clerk 2025 selection will take place in two stages: the Preliminary Examination followed by the Mains Examination. Both stages will be conducted in an online computer-based format.

The Preliminary Examination is structured to evaluate a candidate’s aptitude, speed, and language proficiency. It consists of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The test includes a total of 100 multiple-choice questions, to be completed within a total duration of 60 minutes. Each section has a fixed time limit of 20 minutes, and candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying marks in all three sections to be eligible for the Mains Examination.

English Language: 30 questions for 30 marks (20 minutes)

Numerical Ability: 35 questions for 35 marks (20 minutes)

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions for 35 marks (20 minutes)

In total, the Preliminary Examination carries 100 marks across 100 questions to be answered within 60 minutes.

Candidates who clear the preliminary stage will move on to the Mains Examination, which is more comprehensive. The Mains consists of 190 questions to be answered in 160 minutes.

The Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude sections have been combined into a single section for this stage. The test will evaluate candidates on the following four core areas:

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude: 50 questions for 60 marks (45 minutes)

English Language: 40 questions for 40 marks (35 minutes)

Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions for 50 marks (45 minutes)

General or Financial Awareness: 50 questions for 50 marks (35 minutes)

The total marks for the Mains Examination is 200, and the duration is 160 minutes.

IBPS clerk exam 2025: Marking scheme and final selection criteria

In both the preliminary and mains examinations, there is a negative marking system. For every incorrect answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. However, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

It is important to note that only the marks obtained in the Mains Examination will be considered for the final selection. Candidates must score above the cut-off marks to qualify. The final merit list will be prepared based on category-wise aggregate scores out of 100 marks in the Mains Examination.

IBPS clerk exam 2025: Application process and eligibility criteria

The application process for the IBPS Clerk 2025 examination is entirely online. Candidates must ensure they have a valid email ID, scanned copies of their photograph and signature, and the required documents for online fee payment.

The application form is accessible through web browsers such as Google Chrome version 3.0 and above, Mozilla Firefox version 3.0 and above, and Internet Explorer version 8.0 and above.

The application fee is Rs 175 for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories. For candidates from the General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, the application fee is Rs 850.

To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Additionally, applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age, with birth dates falling between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2004. Age relaxations are applicable for candidates from reserved categories as per the norms set by IBPS.

IBPS clerk exam 2025: Vacancies

The exact number of vacancies for the 2025 cycle will be announced in the detailed notification. In the previous cycle, IBPS had announced 6,128 clerical posts, which is the highest number of vacancies in the last two years.