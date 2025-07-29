DU CSAS UG admissions 2025: Over 87,000 seats allotted in Round 2; classes to commence on this day

Delhi University (DU) has released the second round of seat allocations for undergraduate (UG) admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025. A total of 87,335 students have been allotted seats across DU's colleges and programmes.

This round saw 24,843 new seat allocations, while 27,314 candidates received upgrades to higher preference choices – indicating significant reshuffling based on student preferences and seat availability. Meanwhile, 17,922 students chose to freeze the seats allotted to them earlier.

Following the first list, 43,741 students had opted for an upgrade. The initial round had seen 93,166 seat offers made for 71,624 available undergraduate seats spread across 69 colleges and 79 programmes. Of these, 62,565 students had confirmed their admissions.

According to a report by the Telegraph, the university officials explained that the second list factored in both new preferences and seats vacated after the first round, giving thousands of applicants another chance to secure their desired college or programme.

The upgrade and reordering window for the second round remained open until 4.59 pm on July 25.

Admissions are being conducted based on Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) scores, in addition to parameters like reservation categories, programme preferences, and eligibility criteria. Seats are being distributed across various categories, including Unreserved, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants, Sikh Minority, Single Girl Child, and Orphan.

Meanwhile, the university clarified that seat allocation for performance-based courses, such as Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education, and Fine Arts, will be part of the third round. Students applying to these programmes are advised to check individual college websites for details on trials and evaluation schedules.

The academic session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to commence on August 1.