Will traditional education survive the AI era? Here’s what OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has to say

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has raised significant questions about the future of traditional education in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking on the This Past Weekend podcast with comedian Theo Von, Altman revealed that he doesn’t expect his son to attend college, stating, "Probably not," when asked if he sees his child going to university.

Altman's view reflects a broader concern that AI is reshaping the very foundation of how society acquires and values knowledge. He argued that the current education system is already falling short of meeting modern needs, and in the face of rapid technological advancement, may become "increasingly obsolete."

AI’s impact on learning

Altman emphasised how quickly AI is advancing: "The last few months have felt very fast... faster and faster." With this acceleration, he believes education 18 years from now, when his son will be of college-going age, will look fundamentally different: "In that world, education is going to feel very different” – he said.

According to Altman, AI will outperform humans in processing and retaining information, undermining the traditional educational focus on intellectual mastery through memorisation or competition.

As reported by The Times of India, he said, "Kids born today will grow up in a world where AI will always be smarter than they are" – suggesting that educational models will need to evolve to remain relevant.

Beyond replacement: A new role for AI in learning

Altman clarified that he does not foresee a complete replacement of human learning but rather a transformation. Comparing AI to the advent of calculators in education, he said: "Now this is just a new tool that exists in the tool chain."

This positions AI as a supportive instrument to enhance learning rather than using it unnecessarily.

A generational divide

Altman also expressed concern about generational readiness for these changes

"I actually think the kids will be fine; I'm worried about the parents," he admitted, noting that younger generations are more likely to adapt to AI-driven systems, while older generations may struggle with the shift.

Human qualities still matter

Despite AI’s capabilities, Altman remains hopeful about the value of human attributes. Creativity, perseverance, and emotional intelligence, he believes, will continue to be irreplaceable drivers of innovation and societal progress.

Reflecting on the larger historical context, Altman remarked, "Looking forward 100 years from now, we may well think the same thing about the future that people in the past thought about us."

His message: just as past generations adapted to transformational change, so will the present generation – though not without challenges.