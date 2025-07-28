TN: Students unite against drugs through fitness

Over 200 students from across the Nagapattinam district demonstrated their commitment to a drug-free future through an innovative fitness initiative organised by the World Silambam Sports Association and Nagai Veera Thamizhan Silambam Academy on Sunday, July 27, held on a private school ground near the District Superintendent of Police's office, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The event saw more than 100 students across ages performing continuous physical exercises for an impressive 20 minutes and 25 seconds without breaks. Participants came from diverse areas, including Sembiyan Mahadevi, Paravai, Velankanni, Nagore, Nagapattinam, and Thittacheri.

Academy trainers emphasised the dual benefits of physical exercise: improved blood circulation and enhanced brain function lead to better academic concentration while naturally steering youth away from harmful habits. This holistic approach combines physical wellness with social responsibility, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Saravan S A, one of the coaches in the academy, said, "Students were chosen for this drug prevention program because they represent the future of our society. Educating them early about drug dangers ensures they not only protect themselves but become advocates who share this vital message throughout their communities."

In other news...

Students who secured the 1st, 3rd, and 10th ranks in Tamil Nadu's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam under the 7.5% internal reservation quota met All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Sunday, July 27.

V Thirumoorthy, who achieved the 1st rank with 572 marks, and M Madumitha, who secured the 3rd rank with 551 marks, both hail from Kallakurichi district, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Joining them was V Nirmal from Salem district, who earned the 10th rank with 519 marks. During the meeting, Palaniswami personally congratulated each student for their outstanding performance. He also presented laptops to Thirumoorthy and Madhumitha as gifts on behalf of the AIADMK's Kallakurichi district association.

The event was attended by Kallakurichi district secretary R Kumaraguru and Kallakurichi MLA M Senthilkumar.