Telangana: Food poisoning at BC Hostel, over 100 students sick

Over 100 students at the state-run Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Residential School for Girls in Uyyalawada, Nagarkurnool district, fell ill due to food poisoning on Saturday night, July 26.

The students experienced vomiting, stomach ache, and diarrhoea after dinner and were taken to the government general hospital in Nagarkurnool, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the senior officials of the hospital, around 100 students were treated with IV fluids, however, most were discharged by evening, while three remained under observation.

Doctors said that the students were treated for gastroenteritis and food and water samples were sent for testing for suspected food poisoning.

The incident sparked criticism from political parties, including the BRS and BJP. BRS leader Harish Rao visited the school and urged the High Court to take suo motu cognisance of repeated food poisoning cases in Gurukuls.

He criticised the Chief Minister for remaining silent and accused the government of negligence, as similar incidents were reported in Jagtial and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao also visited the school and demanded a thorough investigation into food safety standards in Gurukul and BC hostels, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

He questioned the state’s monitoring of hygiene in hostel kitchens and called for a probe into the quality of rice, milk, and other supplies to prevent future incidents.