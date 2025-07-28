Safety audit now mandatory in schools: Centre directs states and UTs

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has directed all states and Union Territories (UT) to mandatorily conduct safety audits in schools, focusing on child protection measures and infrastructure integrity, officials confirmed on Saturday, July 26.

The directive follows the tragic collapse of a government school building in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday, July 25, which claimed the lives of seven children and injured 28 others.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a senior official from the MoE stated: “States and UTs must take urgent steps to ensure students’ safety and well-being. This includes mandatory safety audits of schools and child-related facilities as per national safety codes, training for staff and students in emergency preparedness, and the provision of psychosocial support through counselling and peer networks.”

The ministry stressed the need for a comprehensive assessment of building safety, including checks on fire prevention systems, emergency exits, and electrical infrastructure.

“Structural integrity, along with fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring, must be thoroughly assessed. It must be ensured that staff and students are trained in emergency preparedness, including evacuation drills, first aid, and safety protocols,” the official added.

Officials recommended that local collaborations with agencies such as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), fire departments, police, and medical services be strengthened to facilitate regular training programs and simulation drills in schools.

Addressing the psychological aspects of student safety, the ministry underscored the importance of counselling services, peer support structures, and community participation to enhance emotional and mental well-being.

The ministry further instructed that, “Any dangerous situation, near miss, or incident involving potential harm to children or youth must be reported within 24 hours to the designated state or UT authority. Strict accountability must be ensured in cases of delay, negligence, or failure to act.”

Parents, community members, and local leaders have been encouraged to stay alert and report any hazardous conditions in schools, public spaces, or transport systems used by students.

“The ministry has urged education departments, school boards, and affiliated authorities to act without delay in implementing the above measures,” the official reiterated.