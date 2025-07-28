Registration window for NEET UG counselling 2025 to remain open till this date: Here’s all you need to know

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the application deadline for NEET UG counselling 2025 – Round 1, to July 31, allowing students more time to finish registration, fee payment, choice filling, and other important steps.

It is to be noted that the extension of the deadline applies to All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS, BSc Nursing, BDS and other courses across premier institutions in the country, such as AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), AMU (Aligarh Muslim University), JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research), ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation), BHU (Banaras Hindu University), and central universities.

The extension came after students requested the MCC to grant more time due to technical issues faced during the application process, as The Times of India reported. Candidates may expect seat allotment in early August, after which they must report to the assigned institution soon.

Counselling schedule: NEET UG Round 1

The revised NEET UG Round 1 counselling schedule is now out at mcc.nic.in . The revised dates are as follows:

Registration and fee payment: Till 3.00 pm on July 31, 2025

Choice filling: 11.55 pm on July 31, 2025

Choice locking: 4.00 pm to 11:55 PM on July 31, 2025

Seat allotment process: August 1 to 2, 2025

Announcement of results: August 3 or 4, 2025

Reporting at assigned colleges: August 4 to 8, 2025

Important points to note

Complete the registration process on the MCC portal by July 31. Make the counselling fee payment online. Fill out and lock your college preferences. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference. Wait for seat allotment results, which can be expected in early August. Report at the assigned college between August 4 and 8, following the seat allotment.

Here’s how to register

Candidates must follow the steps below to finish their MCC NEET UG counselling Round 1 registration process.

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in . Click on “UG Medical Counselling”. Click ‘New Registration’ and enter details such as NEET UG 2025 roll number, application number, name, DOB and security code, in the designated fields. Create a password and save your login credentials Pay the counselling fee via UPI/net banking/card. Please note that while the registration fee is refundable, the security deposit is non-refundable. Select and arrange courses and institutes according to your preferences. Lock in your choices before the deadline; unlocked choices will be auto-locked. Download the confirmation page and save the submission slip for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further information and updates.