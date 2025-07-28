Registration window for IBPS PO, SO exam 2025 closes today – Here’s all you need to know

The registration window for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO, SO exams 2025 will close today – July 28, 2025. Aspiring candidates who have not yet applied can submit their forms for IBPS PO and SO on the official website at ibps.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,000 bank vacancies, of which, 5,208 vacancies are for Probationary Officer (PO) and 1,007 for Specialist Officer (SO). For both posts, the selection of candidates will be carried out in three stages: preliminary examination, main examination, and an interview round.

IBPS PO and SO exam candidates will get two days after the application process meets the deadline, to edit their forms. The edit window will be open on July 31 and run till August 1 – said a report by the Telegraph.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no update will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in the updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form” – IBPS stated.

IBPS PO, SO Exam 2025: Here’s how to register

Candidates may follow the steps below to register for IBPS PO, SO exam 2025.