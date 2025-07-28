Rajasthan: Sikh woman denied entry into judicial services exam due to kirpan, Sikh bodies demand intervention

A Sikh candidate was reportedly denied entry into an examination session in Jaipur, Rajasthan, after being asked to remove her religious accessories, including a kirpan.

Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Pheloke village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, was supposed to appear for the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam. The Akal Takht, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have condemned the incident.

The Akal Takht secretariat released a video of Gurpreet Kaur protesting being denied access to the examination chamber. She was seen requesting that the authorities show the instructions regarding the ban on kakars (five articles of Sikh faith), Hindustan Times reports.

In a statement, Akal Takht acting jathedar (spiritual leader) Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj described the incident as a serious breach of the Constitution and an act of prejudice. He questioned the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led Rajasthan government, claiming that Amritdhari Sikhs wear kirpans as a required article of faith.

“Similar instances occurred during the same recruitment process last year in Jaipur and Jodhpur. Despite a written communication from the SGPC and other Sikh bodies to the state government, the same episode has been repeated,” he alleged.

Giani Gajraj also alluded to Article 25 (Explanation I) of the Constitution, which affirms Sikhs' right to wear the kirpan.

He asked the Shiromani Akali Dal and the SGPC to immediately prepare a high-level joint team to meet with the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Rajasthan Chief Minister, and the Registrar of the Rajasthan High Court to record a strong complaint and seek a permanent solution.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also prayed to the Rajasthan High Court that it gives Gurpreet Kaur a special opportunity to take the RJS examination. He also requested the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal, to take strong action against the responsible officials.

Meanwhile, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who also chairs the Chief Khalsa Diwan, stated that everyone has the right to practise their faith and wear religious symbols.

Seeking a chance for the student to reappear under special circumstances, he urged the national government to ensure that Sikh students are permitted to take exams while wearing their religious insignia.