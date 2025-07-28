Kendriya Vidyalaya enrollments dipped by 2.86% over last five years: Education Ministry

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Union Ministry of Education, stated in the Parliament that admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have steadily declined over the last few years.

The facts were presented in a written response to a Parliamentary query posed by BK Parthasarathi of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Sudha R of the Indian National Congress.

According to the ministry, there are currently 1,280 Kendriya Vidyalayas operating throughout the country, with a total enrolment of 13,50,518 students for the 2024-25 academic year.

This represents a considerable dip when compared to the 2020-21 session, which had 13,87,763 students, a decrease of 37,245 students, or nearly 2.86 per cent over the five years.

When comparing the 2024-25 and 2023-24 academic sessions, there is a significant decline of 39,042 students nationwide. The greatest admission rate in the recent five years was in 2021-22, with 14,29,434 students enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalayas, News18 reports.

Despite the reduction in enrollment, the ministry said that the Government of India has sanctioned the establishment of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the civil and defence sectors by December 2024. In addition to these new schools, an existing Kendriya Vidyalaya in Shivamogga, Karnataka, would be expanded by two more sections per class. The total estimated cost of these projects is around Rs 5,872.08 crore.

According to the ministry, the construction and sanctioning of new Kendriya Vidyalayas is an ongoing procedure. Proposals for new KVs can be initiated by Indian government ministries or departments, state governments, or Union Territory (UT) administrations.

These solutions must incorporate vital resources, such as land and temporary housing, per established guidelines. Final approval for the establishment of new KVs is subject to clearance by the responsible authorities, which will follow established procedures.

The written response further highlighted that Kendriya Vidyalayas are not founded based on state, union territory, parliamentary constituency, or district boundaries.