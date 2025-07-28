CAT 2025 notification: Registration to commence on August 1, exam scheduled for November 30

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025.

Registrations will open on August 1, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for Sunday, November 30, 2025. While the official notification appeared in several national dailies, the dedicated website for CAT 2025 – iimcat.ac.in – will go live soon.

This is the same platform that hosted last year’s registration and updates.

Exam format and sessions

CAT 2025 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format across three sessions. A comprehensive notification outlining the exam pattern, eligibility, and guidelines will be published on the official website shortly.

Application fees

SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) categories: Rs 1,300

All other candidates: Rs 2,600

Important dates

Registration start: August 1, 2025 (10.00 am)

Registration deadline: September 13, 2025 (5.00 pm)

Admit card release: November 5, 2025

Exam date: November 30, 2025

Result declaration (tentative): First week of January 2026



The test will be conducted across approximately 170 cities, with candidates allowed to choose up to five preferred test locations during the application process – reported The Indian Express.

Documents required for application

Applicants must upload the following documents:

Scanned copies of Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Graduation certificate or latest semester result (for final-year students)

Valid photo ID

Recent passport-size photograph and signature

Work experience certificates (if applicable)

Category certificates (for SC/ST/PwD candidates)

Final-year students must also provide a certificate issued by their institution

Admission process



CAT 2025 is a gateway for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes at the IIMs and several other participating institutions.

However, CAT scores are only one part of the selection process. Further rounds, including written ability tests, group discussions, or personal interviews, will be conducted individually by participating institutes.

Last year’s exam, organised by IIM Calcutta, saw 2.93 lakh candidates appear. Among them were 1.07 lakh women, 1.86 lakh men, and 5 transgender applicants.

Notably, 14 candidates secured a 100 percentile, of whom 13 were engineers and only one was a non-engineer. Just one female candidate scored a perfect percentile.