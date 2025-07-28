Application deadline extended for RRB Technician recruitment 2025: Here’s all you need to know

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the registration deadline for the Technician recruitment 2025 to August 7 for the aspiring candidates to register soon.

The recruitment drive that aims to fill 6,238 technician posts across Indian Railways is being conducted under CEN 02/2025. Candidates who have passed 10 with a diploma in engineering or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) are eligible to apply, reported The Times of India.

However, it is to be noted that the age cut-off date remains unchanged. Applicants must meet the age criteria as of July 1, 2025.

Here’s how to apply

Follow the steps below to apply for the RRB Technician exam 2025

Visit the official RRB website at www.rrbapply.gov.in. Choose the regional RRB you wish to apply through. Complete the registration by filling in the basic details in the designated fields Fill out the application form and upload the relevant documents. Pay the application fee by August 9, 2025 Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the RRB Technician exam 2025.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.

Candidates must hold a diploma in Engineering or should have a relevant qualification to apply for the post of Technician Grade 1. To apply for Technician Grade 3, candidates must be 10th pass and have an ITI or an equivalent qualification.

To apply for the post of Technician Grade 1, candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age as of July 1, 2025, while for the Technician Grade 3 posts, the age limit is 18 to 30 years.

What next?

Once the application process meets the deadline on August 7, 2025, a review of the applications will follow. Candidates who have paid the fee and submitted the forms will be allowed to make corrections from August 10 to 19, 2025. Those who require a scribe for the exam must submit those details between August 20 and 24, 2025.

Following this, RRB will release the exam city slips. A Computer-Based Test (CBT) will likely be held later this year.

Candidates are advised to keep tabs on the official RRB website for further information and updates.