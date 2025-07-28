AP: PET suspended after students fall ill due to punishment

A Physical Education Teacher (PET) at the Zilla Parishad High school for Girls in Kota, Tirupati district, has been suspended after nearly 70 students reportedly fell ill following a harsh physical punishment.

According to reports reaching here, PET SK Mabasha allegedly forced dozens of girl students to perform repeated squats as a disciplinary action for not wearing the prescribed full white uniform, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The excessive exertion led to several students complaining of severe leg pain, fatigue, and weakness. Some of the girls were unable to walk and had to be shifted to the Kota Area hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The incident triggered panic among parents, who rushed to the hospital in large numbers upon hearing the news. Tension mounted at the hospital premises until Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Geetha Kumari arrived, interacted with the students and their families, and assured them that swift action would be taken.

She also instructed the hospital staff to ensure that all affected students received proper medical attention.

Following preliminary reports, the District Education Officer (DEO) placed the PET under suspension and initiated a formal inquiry into the matter.

The teacher has been directed to remain at the headquarters until the completion of the investigation. Meanwhile, local police confirmed that a case has been registered and the teacher was taken into custody for questioning.

Gudur Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pasam Sunil Kumar visited the hospital on Sunday, July 27, to check on the students' condition and meet with their families.

Addressing the media, he strongly condemned the teacher's actions and stressed that no student should be subjected to such treatment, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"Legal proceedings are underway, and if required, further cases will be booked. Teachers must act responsibly and ensure the well-being of students at all times," he said.