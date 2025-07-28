An emerging top global job market? It's the UAE!

Amid a global job market characterised by cautious optimism, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has positioned itself as the most promising destination for job seekers in the third quarter of 2025. According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the UAE recorded a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of +48%, the highest globally, signalling exceptional hiring confidence among employers, reported The Times of India.

Leading sectors driving employment growth

The UAE’s impressive hiring outlook is largely driven by growth in key sectors. The Transport, Logistics, and Automotive sector leads the way with a hiring outlook of +64%, significantly outperforming the global average by 41 percentage points. This surge is attributed to growing demand in supply chain operations, smart-mobility solutions, and infrastructure development.

The Consumer Goods and Services sector also posted a strong hiring sentiment at +60%, reflecting a solid rebound in retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and tourism, all of which are benefiting from increased consumer spending and post-pandemic recovery. Meanwhile, the Energy and Utilities sector reported a +62% hiring outlook, driven by significant investments in sustainable infrastructure and ongoing efforts to diversify energy sources.

Shifting compensation models and employee retention strategies

With the rising cost of living, employers in the UAE are moving beyond traditional pay structures to attract and retain talent.

There is a noticeable shift toward offering performance-linked bonuses, stock or equity incentives, and tiered benefits packages that cater to different levels of seniority and experience.

Mid- and senior-level employees are increasingly receiving housing and education allowances, reflecting employers’ recognition of lifestyle and family-oriented needs. In addition, companies are placing greater emphasis on mental health and well-being, offering wellness programmes, childcare support, flexible working hours, and hybrid work arrangements to meet the evolving expectations of today’s workforce and enhance employee retention.

Wider economic trends and employment drivers

The UAE’s strong employment outlook aligns with broader economic indicators that highlight continued momentum. According to April 2025 PMI data, the non-oil private sector has expanded for the 11th consecutive month, with employment rising at its fastest rate in nearly a year.

Strategic initiatives like Dubai’s D33 economic strategy and nationwide investments in artificial intelligence and innovation are contributing to the demand for highly skilled professionals across various industries. At the same time, the push for Emiratisation and the implementation of talent localisation policies are shaping hiring trends, especially for roles that involve regulatory compliance and meeting national workforce quotas.

A dynamic market for global talent

As Q3 2025 unfolds, the UAE job market continues to stand out for its high levels of employer confidence and strong hiring momentum. With dynamic growth in sectors like logistics, consumer services, and energy, alongside evolving compensation structures and a clear focus on national talent development, the country reinforces its position as a premier global destination for professionals seeking long-term career growth and opportunity.