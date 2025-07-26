Young Indian Parliament 2025 held in Mysuru

Bringing together young visionaries, students, and change-makers under one roof to engage in dynamic discussions on nation-building and leadership, a two-day Young Indian Parliament-city round was held here on Friday, July 25.

Youngsters across the city came together to simulate a parliamentary session, debating critical issues that impact India’s growth and future during the event organised by Young Indians in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking on the occasion, Gagan Ranka of Yi Mysuru Chair, said, “This is a movement to shape the leaders of tomorrow. By engaging youth in meaningful debates and decision-making simulations, we are empowering them to take ownership of the country’s progress.”

Priyanka Sridhar said, “Yi Parliament is an opportunity for the youth to consider a political career as an option and build the nation.”

Yi Parliament 2025 featured discussions on key themes including education, climate change, social justice, employment and entrepreneurship, education and skill development, digital India, health and wellbeing, economic growth, national security, sports and youth development.

More than a hundred students from Daksha PU College, Nypunya School of Excellence, Manasarowara Pushkarni Vidyashrama, JSS Public School, JSSTI’s Campus, Government Adarsha Vidyalaya, Orchids Public School, Rotary School, Nanjangud, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and others participated in the event, as per the report by The New Indian Express.