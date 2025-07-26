UPSC releases CAPF admit card 2025 – Get the link to download here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (ACs) Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can access the hall ticket from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the exam is scheduled for August 3, in two shifts. The General Ability and Intelligence (Objective) paper will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Conventional) paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to a report by Telegraph India, this recruitment drive aims to fill 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) vacancies at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

BSF: 24 vacancies CRPF: 204 vacancies CISF: 92 vacancies ITBP: 4 vacancies SSB: 33 vacancies

Find the direct link here.

UPSC CAPF ACs Admit Card 2025: Here’s how to download

Follow these steps to access the UPSC CAPF admit card 2025: