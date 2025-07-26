UPSC bars woman candidate for 3 years over use of unfair means in recruitment exam

A woman candidate has been barred from all future recruitment examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for a period of three years after she was caught using unfair means, officials confirmed on Friday, July 25.

Her candidature for the current year’s exam has also been cancelled, as reported by PTI.

The UPSC did not disclose the candidate’s identity or the specific exam involved, but said incriminating material was found in her possession during the test. The commission invoked Rule 12(1)(h) of its examination regulations, which pertains to “being in possession of or using unfair means during the examination.”“As per the standardised penalties, the Commission has cancelled her candidature for the current year and debarred her from appearing in any UPSC exam or recruitment process for the next three years,” the commission said in a post on LinkedIn.

Zero tolerance for misconduct: UPSC chairman

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar reiterated the commission’s zero-tolerance policy for examination malpractice, added PTI.“The commission is firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and fairness in its examination processes,” he said.

“Any candidate found guilty of indulging in unfair means or misconduct during examinations faces strict disciplinary action, including debarment. Such measures are essential to preserve the sanctity of the selection process and ensure that merit remains the sole criterion for recruitment,” he added.

Kumar also underscored UPSC’s century-long legacy of fairness, stating that it remains an institution where “candidates from any background can succeed purely on the basis of merit.”

The development comes amid a broader crackdown by the commission on unethical practices.Last year, former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar was booked for alleged fraud in availing Other Backward Class (OBC) and disability quota benefits to gain entry into the Civil Services. The UPSC had initiated criminal proceedings and declared her ineligible for further consideration.