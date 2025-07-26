Transgender person files plea against private medical college for withholding MBBS certificates

A transgender person, who completed MBBS, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court against a self-financing private medical college, claiming that the institution has withheld his educational certificates citing pending dues of hostel fees.

In the petition, D Vignesh of Vellore prayed for orders to Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital in Siruvachur, Perambalur, to issue her the certificates of compulsory rotating medical internship, attempt certificate, transfer certificate and course cum conduct certificate, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

She further sought the court to declare the excessive fee demanded by the institution as illegal, as she had already paid the entire fees for the final year.

When the petition came up for hearing recently, Justice Kumarappan ordered notice to the respondent authorities of the centre, state and the college concerned to file a reply, and adjourned the hearing to August 7.

The petitioner had joined the UG course in medicine under the management quota and completed the course, including the compulsory internship, on May 26, 2025.

Vignesh stated that the management had initially demanded Rs 6.5 lakh as pending fees, as per the no-dues certificate slip for the final year, but later mentioned Rs 4 lakh as pending hostel fee for the final year and told him the certificates would be issued only if the amount was paid.

Moreover, the college refused to accept the internship log book too.

Since the management did not respond to several representations seeking to issue the certificates, which included the school leaving certificates, Vignesh moved the HC.

"My career and PG medical education is being put in jeopardy because I am no longer a registered medical practitioner. This has rendered me unemployable and jobless. I cannot even provide consultation online to a patient and am not able to apply for the NEET-PG test," she said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.