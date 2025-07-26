Three Gurukul students bitten by rats on fingers and toes

Three students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School (Gurukul) for boys in Saidapur mandal were bitten by rats on Thursday night, July 24, with visible bite marks on their fingers and toes.

The issue came to light when the injured students were taken to Huzurabad Area Hospital for treatment on Friday, July 25. The bites are believed to be the result of unhygienic conditions at the hostel, which has allowed rats to roam freely, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Although the Gurukulam is officially sanctioned for Saidapur mandal, it currently operates out of a private building in Huzurabad town due to the lack of adequate infrastructure in Saidapur.

Students have expressed fear over the rat infestation in classrooms and hostel rooms, and many parents rushed to the school on Friday demanding immediate action. They argued with hostel authorities and called for the school to be relocated to a cleaner, safer facility.

Principal S Rani stated that precautionary measures, including setting rat traps and cages, have been implemented. She attributed the infestation to a nearby garbage dump and rice mill, which continue to attract rats to the premises, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

In more news...

Accusing that they are being supplied with rice cooked with worms for the past one week, the students in the Tribal Welfare Gurukul Hostel in Bommareddygudem of Chowtkur mandal held a protest on Friday, July 25, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

They said that the warden is not addressing the issue despite complaining for the last one week and they are unable to eat the food.The anger among students was out of bounds on Friday when warms appeared in the food that was served to them for eating. Immediately, they held a protest.

Knowing this in-charge Tribal Welfare Officer rushed there and interacted with the students. They explained the problems they are facing for the past one week.

"The students complained about worms in the rice. They are there in the rice supplied by the civil supplies department. It was sent back and we got the fresh quality. I also had lunch with the students," said Akhilesh to the The New Indian Express.