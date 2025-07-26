Students warned of falling debris before Rajasthan school roof collapse? Teachers allegedly ignored alerts

At least seven students were killed and several others injured when the roof of a government school collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday morning, July 25.

The incident occurred at Piplodi Primary School in Manohar Thana block, while students were inside the classroom for morning prayers.

According to reports, the students had noticed small pebbles falling from the ceiling moments before the collapse and alerted the teachers. However, their warnings were allegedly dismissed.

“Pebbles were falling. When the students told the teachers, they scolded them and kept having breakfast. If the children were taken out, the accident would not have happened,” one student told India Today TV.

Another student, from Class 8, said, “The children were made to sit inside the class for prayer. When they informed the teachers about the falling debris, they were asked to stay put. Then, the wall gave way, and the roof collapsed. Many ran, but others were trapped under the rubble. Villagers helped rescue them.”

The school building, comprising four classrooms, was constructed by the local gram panchayat in 1994. The classroom that collapsed was one of the older sections of the structure.

In the wake of the tragedy, five teachers were suspended within hours. The Rajasthan government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his condolences in a video message, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the death of innocent children. The state government stands with the families affected by this terrible incident. Directions have been issued to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.”

The collapse has raised serious questions about the condition and maintenance of school infrastructure in rural areas. Authorities are continuing rescue and investigation efforts.