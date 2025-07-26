SSC announces final results of Combined Hindi Translators exam at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final exam results of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can access their results from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the official notice from the SSC stated that 272 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appointment to positions under various ministry/departments/offices.

“Allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I & Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online” – reads the official notice.

The results of Paper 1 of the Combined Hindi Translators exam were announced on February 14, 2025, and 2,146 candidates were selected to appear for Paper 2, held on March 29, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the Paper 2 of the examination were asked to submit the option-cum-preference form from June 9 to June 14, 2025. Around 1736 candidates submitted this form and were then called for the further selection process.

What next?

Candidates shortlisted in the final result will now undergo document verification and appointment formalities, which will be held by the Allocated Department.

The SSC has clarified that if a candidate does not hear from the allotted User Department within six months of the final result being declared, they should promptly reach out to the respective department.

It also emphasised that any communication from shortlisted candidates regarding document verification or appointment procedures will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Additionally, the commission will not be preparing the Reserve List/Waiting List and any unfilled vacancies in the final result, along with those arising from shortlisted candidates not joining, will be carried forward to future recruitment cycles by the respective departments/organisations.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep tabs on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.