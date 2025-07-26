NTA NTET 2025 answer key challenge window closes TODAY

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the NTET 2025 provisional answer key today, July 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) can challenge the answer key by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET.

According to the official schedule, the deadline to submit objections is 11.50 pm today. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per challenged question is applicable.

The NTET 2025 exam was held on July 17 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

How to challenge the NTA NTET 2025 answer key

Here’s how candidates can challenge the NTA NTET 2025 answer key:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NTET Click on ‘Click Here For Answer Key Challenge’ on the homepage Log in using your credentials Click on ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ Select the questions to challenge and upload supporting documents Pay the challenge fee Submit and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

The exam-conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), conducts the National Teachers' Eligibility Test (NTET) for postgraduate (PG) students who wish to teach. It conducts the exam on behalf of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) with the approval of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

For further clarification related to NTET-2025 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at ntet@nta.ac.in.