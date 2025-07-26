NEET-PG 2025 centre allotment sparks distress among doctors; IMA-JDN urges ministry to act

With just days to go for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025, panic is spreading among thousands of aspirants across India over the allocation of examination centres far from their home states.

The Indian Medical Association – Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has now raised the issue formally, submitting an urgent representation to Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

As per the press release, many candidates who had opted for exam centres in or near their home state have been allotted centres in completely different states, over 20 hours away by road or train in many cases.

The NEET PG exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025, and students say this last-minute shock has added a massive logistical and emotional burden.“This situation is causing significant anxiety and distress, especially to economically weaker sections, women, and aspirants from remote or rural regions,” the IMA-JDN said.

The association pointed out that while some students were allotted nearby centres, others have been forced to undertake long, expensive, and stressful journeys to unfamiliar destinations, despite having made their preferences clear during the application process.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson of IMA-JDN, added, “Several doctors, especially NEET-PG aspirants from states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, approached us saying they’ve been given centres that are up to 20 hours away from where they live. This is adding to the burden of already overworked young doctors and is taking a serious toll on their mental health.”In its letter to the ministry, IMA-JDN has urged the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to reopen the exam centre change portal for affected candidates and allow them to opt for centres in their home state or nearby locations.“Equity and accessibility must be at the core of all medical education and examination systems,” the IMA-JDN emphasised, warning that the current situation could impact not only fairness but also performance in one of the most competitive medical exams in the country.