Minister Gottipati distributes free bicycles to 453 students, promises 10,000 by December

As part of the coalition government's renewed focus on school education, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday, July 25, distributed free bicycles to 453 students in Addanki constituency.

The initiative, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, saw 104 students in Kommalapadu and 349 in Makkenavaripalem receive bicycles, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister announced that by December 2025, around 10,000 high school students across the constituency will benefit. Speaking on the occasion, the minister announced that by December, around 10,000 students across the constituency would receive free bicycles.

He emphasised that cycling not only improves students' health through physical activity but also helps them reach school on time. He expressed concern over the declining use of bicycles in rural areas and said this initiative aims to reverse that trend.

Thanking the corporate companies that supported the effort, he also praised Minister Nara Lokesh for his focus on quality education, free from political influence.

"This year, students have received proper meals, quality school bags, and textbooks without political symbols," he said, contrasting it with the previous government's approach.

During the visit, teachers requested an RO plant at Makkenavaripalem school, to which the minister immediately directed officials for installation. He also promised to complete pending buildings and construct new ones where necessary, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Later, as part of the Intintiki Telugu Desam Party (TDP) outreach programme, the minister distributed Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 46 beneficiaries and inaugurated Rs 30 lakh worth of new CC roads and side drains in Makkenavaripalem.