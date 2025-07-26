Kargil Vijay Diwas: What happened in the Kargil War and why it still matters, 26 years later
Today, July 26, marks 26 years since India’s victory in the Kargil War against Pakistan. The conflict lasted over two months, from May to July 1999, and took the lives of over 500 young Indian soldiers.
So, while we celebrate 26 years of victory on Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us reflect on the conflict and how it has shaped India.
What was the Kargil War?
Back in 1999, Pakistani troops and militants infiltrated Indian positions in the Kargil sector of Ladakh, occupying strategic peaks and disrupting supply routes along the vital NH1 highway. What followed was Operation Vijay, launched by the Indian Army and Air Force to reclaim the occupied territory.
Kargil Vijay Diwas isn’t just a day of remembrance. The conflict remains to be one of the most high-altitude battles fought in modern military history.
The war officially ended on July 26, 1999, when India declared the success of its operation.
Why is Kargil Vijay Diwas observed?
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to:
Pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty
Recognise the efforts of young officers and troops, many of whom were in their early twenties
Educate the public, especially students, about the realities of conflict and the importance of peace and preparedness.
At the Drass War Memorial in Ladakh, soldiers and civilians gather every year to pay tribute. Also, across schools and colleges, events are held to honour the memory of the martyrs.