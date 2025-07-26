IGNOU gets its first woman vice-chancellor in 40 years | Who is Prof Uma Kanjilal?

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has appointed Professor Uma Kanjilal as its first woman Vice-Chancellor, four decades after the university’s inception, as per a report by PTI.

According to officials from the Ministry of Education, Kanjilal’s appointment comes after over 36 years of service in the field of Open and Distance Learning (ODL). She had been serving as the acting Vice-Chancellor and earlier held the position of Pro-Vice-Chancellor from March 2021 to July 2024.

A veteran in digital and open education

A Professor of Library and Information Science since 2003, Kanjilal is widely recognised for her work in e-learning, ICT in libraries, digital libraries, and multimedia courseware development.

She has played a key role in shaping India’s digital education landscape and currently serves as the National Coordinator for SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA, two flagship online learning initiatives under the Ministry of Education.

Her leadership journey at IGNOU spans several key roles, including:

Director, Centre for Online Education (2019–2021)





Director, Inter-University Consortium for Technology-Enabled Flexible Education (2016–2019)





Director, Advanced Centre for Informatics and Innovative Learning (2012–2013)





Director, School of Social Sciences (2007–2010)





University Librarian (2004–2006)





IGNOU, established in 1985, is one of the largest open universities in the world, with millions of students enrolled across India and abroad.

As Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kanjilal is expected to lead the institution through its next phase of digital expansion and inclusive access to higher education.