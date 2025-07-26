IBPS issues key update for PO, SO 2025 applicants; here’s all you need to know

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued an important announcement for candidates who are set to appear for Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examinations 2025. According to the institute, candidates can apply and pay for the extended application deadline before the last date – July 28, as there are chances, the server might get overloaded, causing troubles at the eleventh hour.

Update regarding the extended window for form corrections

In yet another notice, IBPS pointed out that the candidates set to appear for PO and SO examinations would be enabled a two-day window to edit their forms after the application process meets the deadline. The extension window will open from July 31 to August 1, reported India.com. The notice also said:

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’ i.e. no updation will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in the updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form.”

Also note:

In case of correction of the application form for IBPS and SO 2025, a fee of Rs 200 is charged for all candidates, irrespective of their categories, and it is non-refundable. Once the candidate submits the application form, all the entries made by them will be considered final, and they will not be allowed to make any changes thereafter.

Find the notice here for further details.

Vacancies, fee, and selection process

IBPS is conducting these two exams for over 6,000 vacancies – 5,208 POs and 1,007 SOs. The application fee for the exam is Rs 175 for categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Rs 850 for other candidates. The selection round consists of three rounds: Preliminary exams, Mains, and the Interview Round.

Interested candidates are advised to keep tabs on the official website for further updates and information.